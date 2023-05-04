Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

