Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,792 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,161,138 shares in the company, valued at $234,688,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock worth $178,208,971. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.