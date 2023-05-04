Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $112,629,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Amcor by 39,180.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.