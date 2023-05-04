Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 503,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,149 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

