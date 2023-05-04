Metis Global Partners LLC Has $595,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.70.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

