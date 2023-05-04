Metis Global Partners LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $152.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

