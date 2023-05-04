Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.