MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

