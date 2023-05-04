MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
