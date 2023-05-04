MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

CMU opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

