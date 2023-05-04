MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $324.55 and last traded at $321.79. Approximately 450,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 743,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.47.

The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.74.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

