Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as low as $67.64 and last traded at $67.64. 17,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 154,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $801,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

See Also

