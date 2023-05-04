Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSBI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Dean Bingham bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $150,873 and sold 4,800 shares valued at $108,272. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

