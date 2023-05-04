MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 39.4 %

MDXG stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.55. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,999 shares of company stock worth $390,337. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

