Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,233,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

