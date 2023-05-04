Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,111 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

