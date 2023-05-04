Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,031 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after buying an additional 649,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,400.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,128 shares of company stock worth $2,099,431. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

