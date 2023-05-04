Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Pool by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $351.72 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

