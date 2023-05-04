Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,975 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 347,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

