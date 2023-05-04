Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,121 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $165.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

