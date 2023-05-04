Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $312,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $25,096,177. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

