Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WestRock by 65.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.