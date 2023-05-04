Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

