Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of BILL worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 115.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

BILL stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

