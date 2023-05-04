Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

