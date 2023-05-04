Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,808 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

