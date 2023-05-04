Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,139 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,774,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.56. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.