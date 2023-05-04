Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

