Mizuho Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $110.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.46.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 235.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

