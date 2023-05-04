Mizuho Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $180.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Eaton stock opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

