Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.29.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

TAP stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.