Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $60.45, but opened at $62.81. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 1,313,451 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

