Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 12-Month High at $275.40

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275.40 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 274.20 ($3.43), with a volume of 164496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.42).

MONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,156.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

