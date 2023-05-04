Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $61.00. The stock traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 327970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

