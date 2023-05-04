Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,382,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 777,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

