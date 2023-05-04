Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

