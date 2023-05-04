Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $320,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after buying an additional 158,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Further Reading

