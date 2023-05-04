Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

