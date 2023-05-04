Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.71

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.71 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.65). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.65), with a volume of 51,154 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

