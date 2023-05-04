MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT Raised to €242.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup to €242.00 ($265.93) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $134.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.96.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

