MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT Raised to €242.00

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup to €242.00 ($265.93) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $134.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.96.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.