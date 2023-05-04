Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 212,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 185,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

