National Bank Financial Cuts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$32.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$24.44 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$33.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

