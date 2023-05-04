National Bank Financial Weighs in on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$17.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.49.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of C$292.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.00 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. In other news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

