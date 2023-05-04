National Bankshares Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$77.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

EQB Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$62.38 on Tuesday. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$70.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.44.

EQB Company Profile

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQB will post 10.3080986 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

