National Bankshares Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$77.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
EQB Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$62.38 on Tuesday. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$70.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.44.
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
