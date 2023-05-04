National Bankshares Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$51.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.09.

Definity Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$35.58 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$29.83 and a 1 year high of C$40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$851.20 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2223618 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

