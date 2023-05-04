National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

