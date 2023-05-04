NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.75) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.25).
NatWest Group Stock Performance
NWG stock opened at GBX 255.10 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 272.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.29. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91).
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
