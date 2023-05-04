Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

XOM opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

