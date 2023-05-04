Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVBGet Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.20. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 120,908 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

