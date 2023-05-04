NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 14.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 56.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

