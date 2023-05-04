Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Reed Hastings Sells 26,278 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $319.30 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

